Kawasaki 2026 Motorcycles: All The New Colors Announced, So Far

Kawasaki has recently unveiled its first wave of new paint schemes for its 2026 bikes, and fans of the Japanese brand are in for a treat. Although there hasn't been much information revealed as far as mechanical updates go, there's a lot to look forward to in the paint department. Kawasaki's legendary Ninja lineup, once home to the one-of-a-kind Ninja H2R, is receiving ten new color options, while there are also new liveries for the Versys 1100, Vulcan S, Eliminator 500, and various Z models. Kawasaki's yearly color reveal has become an eagerly anticipated event for owners and fans, and this year hasn't disappointed thus far, with a blend of traditional hues and striking new variations on its iconic Lime Green.

The Ninja family, Kawasaki's best-selling line, is the star of the show in this most recent update. From the Ninja 500 SE to the ZX-6R, almost every part of the lineup gets a new look. In other parts of the Kawasaki range, the urban-focused Eliminator 500, the weekend warrior Vulcan S, the long-haul touring Versys 1100, and the legendary Z family all get their own new color schemes. With these announcements, Kawasaki is demonstrating that looks still play a big role in who buys what and that it's not just down to horsepower and hardware.