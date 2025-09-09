Kawasaki 2026 Motorcycles: All The New Colors Announced, So Far
Kawasaki has recently unveiled its first wave of new paint schemes for its 2026 bikes, and fans of the Japanese brand are in for a treat. Although there hasn't been much information revealed as far as mechanical updates go, there's a lot to look forward to in the paint department. Kawasaki's legendary Ninja lineup, once home to the one-of-a-kind Ninja H2R, is receiving ten new color options, while there are also new liveries for the Versys 1100, Vulcan S, Eliminator 500, and various Z models. Kawasaki's yearly color reveal has become an eagerly anticipated event for owners and fans, and this year hasn't disappointed thus far, with a blend of traditional hues and striking new variations on its iconic Lime Green.
The Ninja family, Kawasaki's best-selling line, is the star of the show in this most recent update. From the Ninja 500 SE to the ZX-6R, almost every part of the lineup gets a new look. In other parts of the Kawasaki range, the urban-focused Eliminator 500, the weekend warrior Vulcan S, the long-haul touring Versys 1100, and the legendary Z family all get their own new color schemes. With these announcements, Kawasaki is demonstrating that looks still play a big role in who buys what and that it's not just down to horsepower and hardware.
The 2026 color update is dominated by Ninjas
Leading the way is the Ninja ZX-6R, which gets a new Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Metallic Spark Black/Lime Green color combination in addition to a new iteration of the classic all-Lime Green design. Three new finishes are now available for the Ninja 650, a versatile twin-cylinder sport bike that is regarded as one of the most reliable Kawasakis ever made: Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Metallic Flat Spark Black, Metallic Flat Spark Black/Metallic Carbon Gray, and Lime Green.
There are also some new options in the Ninja 500 lineup. The SE edition comes in Lime Green and a beautiful blend of Metallic Matte Twilight Blue and Candy Persimmon Red. The standard model will now be available in Metallic Flat Spark Black and Metallic Spark Black. The ZX-4R stays the same at the higher performance end, but the ZX-4RR adds two new colors: Lime Green and Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Metallic Spark Black. These little aesthetic changes make Kawasaki's supersport lineup just that little bit more appealing to a wider range of riders, a simple but smart business decision.
Tourers, cruisers, and naked bikes benefit too
Kawasaki is releasing updates for its other well-liked families in addition to the Ninjas. Kawasaki's touring bike, the Versys 1100, which recently served as the official bike in the Tour de France, has been refreshed with two new colorways for the S and SE models — Metallic Deep Blue/Metallic Diablo Black and Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Diablo Black. The Eliminator 500 SE gets Metallic Matte Carbon Gray/Flat Ebony, while the base model receives the Metallic Imperial Red/Ebony scheme. On the cruiser front, Metallic Graphite Gray/Metallic Flat Spark Black has been added to one of the most popular Kawasaki motorcycles for new riders, the Vulcan S.
Lastly, five models in the Kawasaki Z family have received new paint jobs, giving a lineup of bikes, which has a history dating back to the 1970s, a modern feel. The Z900 options include Ebony/Metallic Carbon Gray, Candy Lime Green/Metallic Carbon Gray, and Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Metallic Spark Black, with a Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Metallic Matte Carbon Gray option that is only available to the SE. There are five new colors for the Z500 with Ebony/Metallic Carbon Gray, Candy Lime Green/Metallic Carbon Gray, and Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Metallic Spark Black for the Z500, and Ebony/Metallic Carbon Gray plus Pearl Blizzard White/Ebony for the SE version. The Z650, on the other hand, only gets Pearl Blizzard White as a new option for 2026.
These new color options aim to strengthen Kawasaki's "Good Times" philosophy, giving riders the ability to explore personal expression and find the style that suits them.