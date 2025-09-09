Can Your RFID Wallet Go Through TSA?

The main goal of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at an airport is to ensure that all flights are safe and hazard-free. As big as planes are, they are still fragile tubes tens of thousands of feet in the air and full of people. The TSA's job is to make sure that only safe items make it through to the cabin — and that includes things that could be potential hazards. That's why many seemingly harmless objects aren't allowed, such as aerosol cans, snow globes, or even dead electronic devices. These items most likely won't cause any harm, but they're not allowed just for the mere fact that they could.

Radio Frequency Identification (or RFID) wallets have special linings that block bad actors using radio waves to read and capture information stored on your cards or passports. You may be wondering if this lining in an RFID wallet would also raise red flags at airport checkpoints. The good news is that RFID protection is simply a thin metallic mesh or foil layer, and TSA screening machines handle it like any other metal in a wallet. It won't interfere with X-rays or security scanners, and it doesn't trigger alarms by itself. Even a titanium Ridge wallet is allowed through security; the only difference is that its solid metal body may set off the walk-through metal detectors if left in your pocket. In that case, TSA will simply ask you to drop it in a bin and let the X-ray do its job.