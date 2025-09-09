What Made Plymouth's Golden Commando Such A Stand-Out Engine

Chrysler and its associated brands have had no shortage of iconic V8 engines in the course of their history: From the very first HEMI engine of 1951, to the legendary 426 Street HEMI of the '60s, the potent 340 small block, and on to the modern Hellcat engines of today. Not to be overlooked, though, was the late 1950s era of Chrysler horsepower.

It was during this period when Chrysler really began to develop its performance credentials, which would bear fruit during the muscle car wars of the '60s. One of the most impactful engines of this period was the Plymouth Golden Commando V8. This engine was an optional powerplant across the Plymouth lineup for the '58 model year, though is most commonly known for being available in the flagship 1958 Plymouth Fury.

Though the Golden Commando name isn't spoken about with the same passion as some of Chrysler's later performance V8s, it's an engine that deserves serious recognition. That's thanks to its dual quad carb setup, its role in a Hollywood movie, and the fact that it was Chrysler's first big block V8.