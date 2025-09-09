Do Universal Remotes Work With Smart TVs?

It's happened to all of us. You sit down on your couch with a snack, ready to binge your favorite TV show, only to realize that the remote is missing. You tear apart the couch, peer under chairs, and maybe even check that pile of your children's toys in the corner, sometimes to no avail. The remote has joined the rogue socks and wandering water bottles that have ended up who-knows-where. You may give up and head to the store for a universal remote.

Modern TVs, however, are smart. They can't do arithmetic, but they are able to connect to the internet without a streaming device like a Roku or Apple TV. They also have an operating system that allows you to easily access different streaming platforms. Plus, are much more complicated than the traditional TVs that those of us over the age of 20 likely watched as children. Will a universal remote work on these modern TVs?

The simple answer is yes, a universal remote should work with your smart TV, but it may have limited capabilities. This is partly because many smart TV remotes connect via Bluetooth, while universal remotes often use the older infrared, or IR, technology.