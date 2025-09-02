Why Do Some TV Remotes Still Use Infrared Technology?

You'd think a remote control technology that was first introduced in the 1980s would be completely obsolete by now. But infrared (IR) remotes are still very much kicking half a century later, despite all the multiple near-instant wireless connection technologies we have going on. Before TVs, IR was already being used in military rangefinders, night vision gear, and industrial sensors as a reliable way to transmit signals without running wires. Once infrared light-emitting diodes became cheap enough in the late 1970s, TV makers realized they could ditch clunky ultrasonic "clickers" and looked at replacing them with compact, silent IR remotes that allowed for dozens of discrete commands.

However, the IR remotes of the 20th century aren't the same as the ones we have today. For starters, the IR technology itself has been upgraded to use standardized modulation protocols that reduce interference and allow more complex signals to be packed into each burst of invisible light. Early remotes often required you to point them directly at the TV's sensor, but modern IR LEDs are more powerful and can bounce commands off walls, giving you a bit of freedom in where you aim. Battery efficiency has also improved, meaning a pair of AAAs can last for years even with daily use. That said, pretty much no major TV brand has made a smart TV with a solely IR remote in the last few years. Nowadays, IR is paired with Bluetooth (or radio frequency) so you can enjoy more refined TV connectivity.