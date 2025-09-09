One Of iMessage's Best Features Is Finally Rolling Out For Android Users

The ability to delete texts in the Messages app is now widely available for users running the stable build of the app on Android. I tested it on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and a Google Pixel 9 running the public version of Android 16. The message deletion feature worked just fine, as described above. However, when I tried using the web version of Messages on a desktop browser, it didn't work. I was only able to delete the messages on my end, and didn't see the action window where you can choose to erase messages for the sender, or both parties. While running a web instance of Messages on an iPhone, the feature again didn't work.

So far, it's safe to assume that the ability to unsend (or delete sent) messages is limited to the mobile app. A Google Product Expert on the official support forum mentions that the feature only works when both sides have enabled RCS protocol chats in the Messages app. Messages that you send as an SMS or MMS don't offer the unsend facility yet. More importantly, the window for which you can delete a message for the recipient (s) is "typically about 15 to 40 minutes after sending." If the feature is not working for you yet, try checking for any pending updates via the Google Play Store. And while at it, ensure that RCS messaging is enabled in the app, as well.