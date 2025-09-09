How Garbage Trucks Work: How Do They Know When They Are Full?

Garbage trucks don't just haul away our rubbish — they break it up and compress it, making room for the huge volumes they collect every day. To do this, they sometimes use a blade that rotates quickly as the garbage is loaded in. In other models, compaction is achieved through lengths of metal or hydraulically powered garbage rams. The central principle, though, is to enable the truck to fit as much volume as possible, without overfilling it. A truck that is overfilled to a dangerous degree will lack stability on the roads, will be far more difficult for the driver to control, and pose a threat to other road users.

While other kinds of trucks have to stop at weigh stations to check they're not too heavy, garbage trucks have other measures to inform them when they're full to capacity. Many garbage trucks have built-in scales and are equipped with warning systems that provide notifications when the truck is approaching the maximum capacity it's designed for. Some trucks can be set to automatically stop the loading systems from being activated at a certain weight cut-off point.