What Is A Roll-Off Truck And How Is It Different From A Dumpster Truck?

Day in and day out, the waste management business relies on roll-off trucks and dumpster trucks to get the job done. While both play important roles in the job, these two types of trucks have entirely different functions, different designs, and different capacities that you should know.

Advertisement

A roll-off truck is a special vehicle made to move large waste containers (also known as roll-off dumpsters). These containers have a high volume capacity and are easy to load and unload, which makes them a huge help on construction and demolition sites. The name "roll-off" comes from the way the container is loaded onto and off the truck: it literally rolls off the bed of the vehicle.

A dumpster truck, by comparison, is usually reserved for front-load or rear-load dumpsters. These are smaller, lidded waste containers that typically stay on the site (unlike roll-off dumpsters that come and go with the roll-off trucks). These containers get emptied regularly by the dumpster truck, but they're intended to end up back in their designated space right after.

Advertisement