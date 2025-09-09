Why The US Military's M103 Heavy Tank Never Received A Name

You don't need to be a military historian to know the names of the Abrams, Patton, Churchill, Challenger, or Tiger tanks, to name just a few well-known examples from around the world. The waters get far muddier, though, when you consider that all of these tanks have several variations, and most of those variants have their own nicknames. That's why you may not know a Firefly from an Easy 8, although you'd probably be familiar with the wider Sherman family that unites them and includes some of the most fearsome military tanks ever built. Meanwhile, the M103 is even more obscure, as it was never given a catchy, historically significant name as an identifier.

The U.S. created the M103 to replenish the nation's armored vehicle supply in order to compete with the Soviet Union's heavy tanks amid the threat of the Korean War. In the end, however, the vehicle was hurried through development and arrived into a world that was starting to leave the heavy tank concept behind. As a result, the M103 was barely deployed and never saw combat, so it didn't have time to collect a nickname like some other tanks that were used for years. Ultimately, just the Soviet Union's Object 279, which was too heavy to build, the M103 became nothing more than a fascinating museum relic.