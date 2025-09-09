Who Makes Mazda's Engines & Are They Any Good? (According To Owners)

Mazda has historically insisted on building its own engines in-house, starting at its Hiroshima plants in Japan and later expanding production to regional facilities in China, Mexico, and Thailand to meet global demand. That independence gave us the brand's signature SKYACTIV-G engines — naturally aspirated fours that still power nearly every Mazda model today — and kept oddballs like the iconic rotary engine alive when other brands went conventional.

But Mazda hasn't always done it alone. Before its expansion, Mazda shared development with Ford, which supplied certain powertrains, most notably in the first-gen CX-9 and the 2008-2009 Tribute Hybrid. More recently, Toyota has supplied full hybrid systems, including the CX-50 hybrid sold in the U.S. and China, the Europe-only Mazda2 Hybrid, and the Axela/Mazda3 Hybrid offered in Japan between 2013 and 2019. Mazda's own hybrids, including the CX-60, CX-70, CX-80, CX-90, and MX-30 R-EV plug-in hybrids, are built entirely by Mazda, paired with the in-house SKYACTIV engines and some form of the company's M Hybrid or e-Skyactiv electrification.

Owner data indicates that the naturally aspirated SKYACTIV engines are among the most reliable Mazda engines in the class, with numerous high-mileage stories reported without any major repairs. However, some older engines have caused problems serious enough to show that even Mazda's record has weak spots. Unlike rivals that can blame their corporate parent, Mazda has built most of its engines in-house — so when things go right or wrong, there's usually no one else to blame or to credit. As you'll see, some engines went wrong in ways Mazda owners won't soon forget.