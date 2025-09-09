What Makes The Smart Cap For Trucks Different From Other Camper Shells?
One of the few ways to truly get away from the constant bustle of the modern world is to go camping, preferably somewhere remote. Depending on exactly where you end up heading, you might well end up needing to camp somewhere off-road, whether it's only for a few days or for a longer period of time. In order to make an off-road camping trip a success, there are a few things to consider: you'll need the right vehicle, the right gear, and the ability to carry all that gear with you on your travels. A pickup truck makes a great starting point for creating the ultimate all-terrain camper, but you'll need to kit it out with the right equipment to carry all your gear and protect it from the elements.
That's where the SmartCap comes in. It's a truck topper — or a camper shell, if you want to call it that — that's designed to withstand extreme environments. Its maker claims that it's different from the rest, since it's the first system of its kind with a modular construction. This means that, unlike other truck toppers, you can replace a single panel if it gets damaged, rather than having to replace the entire topper. The SmartCap is made from five panels, with each one being individually replaceable. It's also constructed entirely from stainless steel rather than fiberglass, like many other truck toppers. As a result, it can hold notably more weight than most of its rivals, and is also easier to repair.
Which SmartCap variants are best for camping?
Another key benefit is that SmartCap offers multiple variants of the topper, each catered to slightly different uses. The Evo Sport is aimed at hunters and fishermen, while the EVOa Adventure is the variant of choice for anyone looking to test their mettle in the harshest off-road environments. The topper is also available in work-oriented EVOc Commercial guise, while the EVOd Defender variant is a versatile all-rounder option that promises additional security.
Each SmartCap variant offers plenty of capability, but there are a few differences between them. Campers will be most interested in either the EVO Sport or EVOa Adventure, with the former being the pricier of the two. It starts from $4,595, although the price varies slightly between truck models. The EVOa Adventure starts from $4,395, and again varies a little in price between different makes and models. Both variants will fit all common truck models made within the last five years, although SmartCap also offers sizes for certain older truck models as far back as the 2005 model year.
Both models can carry up to 770 lb and are covered by a three-year warranty. To further increase their carrying capabilities, they come with integrated roof rails to fit further storage or accessories if needed. The EVOa Adventure also features built-in MOLLE panels in its gullwing side doors. Both variants are finished in matte black paint.
Where is SmartCap made?
While the SmartCap is engineered to perform in the most challenging environments in the U.S., it was originally designed in South Africa. Its creator designed the system while preparing for a month-long camping trip across the country's game reserves, and so from the start, it was built with protection against dust and water ingress in mind. The truck toppers are also made in South Africa, in a facility near Durban, the country's third-largest city.
The SmartCap is potentially a useful way to carry the gear you'll need for weekend adventures or longer camping trips, but having a way to carry your gear won't be much use if you don't have the right gear in the first place. Some gear is well worth the investment, but it's equally important to be aware of the camping items that aren't worth your money. Even a capable truck topper like the SmartCap still has a finite amount of storage space, so you don't want to waste space carrying things you don't need.