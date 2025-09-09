How Fast Is The Motorcycle That Holds The Current Land Speed Record?

The race for the fastest land speed record on a motorcycle has been a hotly contested accolade ever since the first motorcycles hit the roads. The evolutionary history of motorcycle engines has always been closely tied to the maximum speed records. However, hobbyists, not manufacturers, are often the winners, as their tinkering and modifications push motorcycles to their absolute limits.

Yet, even with extreme motorcycle modification, the current land speed record has stood uncontested for over 15 years. According to Guinness World Records, the fastest land speed ever achieved by a motorcycle is 605.697 km/h, or 376.363 mph. The record was set on September 25th, 2010, ridden by Rocky Robinson in the Bonneville Salt Flats of Utah. And while that official record was a two-way average, observers at the event actually recorded the bike achieving an exit speed of 394 mph. Furthermore, Rocky Robinson states on his blog that the data loggers clocked the bike reaching over 400 mph during the run. The Ack Attack team's wind-tunnel tests also suggest the bike is capable of exceeding the 400-mph mark.

Achieving the record wasn't a history of easy successes. Ack Technologies put their designs through years of trials, with death-defying tests that often resulted in dramatic rolls and crashes. At least one death, that of Sam Wheeler in 2016, was associated with the Ack Attack team while testing a streamliner. Ultimately, the bike's record-breaking speed was recorded at the AMA Land Speed Grand Championships, held every year at the Bonneville Speedway in the United States. Also called the BUB Motorcycle Speed Trials, the racetrack's competition is the main event for securing records and glory by souped-up bikes.