The Pros And Cons Of A Waterless Car Wash

A car is like a new pair of white sneakers: No matter how careful you are, they won't stay pristine forever. What this means for drivers is that, alongside all the other little maintenance and repair jobs that go into vehicle ownership, you're going to want to keep your beloved car clean.Whether you set aside time to wash your car in your own home or you go to a car wash, there are more options than some may realize. Waterless car washing is now a thing, though it's not

Just as hand sanitizers and dry shampoos allow us to wash our hands and hair without using water, so a waterless car wash is just that for our vehicles. The concept is similar, with a handy handheld spray replacing a hose or your local car wash. Turtle Wax notes that a blend of lubricants, detergent and wax often work together in these products to complete the process in a trice. All the owner needs to do is carefully wipe the product on the vehicle's body.

If you've only ever washed your car with water, you might wonder why this technique isn't more widespread. Ultimately, it's a matter of preference, because a waterless car wash isn't necessarily a quicker and more convenient route to take in every case. Let's take a look at the pros and cons, taking into account efficiency, environmental friendliness, affordability and other factors, to see which method might be right for you.