How To Use Harbor Freight's At-Home Back Probe Auto Testing Kit
A lot of car enthusiasts have started working on their own cars, turning their garages into at-home mechanics, in order to avoid high prices and possibly getting overcharged by repair shops. However, becoming an at-home mechanic isn't always cheap when you consider the cost of professional tools these days. Luckily, equipment retailers like Harbor Freight have made DIY car repairs a bit more approachable thanks to their collection of cost-effective and entry-level tools. This includes the MADDOX Back Probe Kit, a 22-piece set that can become your go-to for diagnosing your vehicle's electrical system and determining what even needs to be done in the first place.
The MADDOX Back Probe Kit has color-coded stainless steel probes at a variety of angles that are designed to reach your vehicle's sensors, fuel injectors, harness connectors, and other mechanical components. This way, you can run a complete diagnosis of your car and uncover whatever is causing issues you may be experiencing on the road. The kit even comes with extension leads and test lead extenders to make it even easier to reach tougher areas for a complete electrical check-up.
How to use the MADDOX Back Probe Kit from Harbor Freight
It may sound intimidating at first, but the MADDOX Back Probe Kit is surprisingly easy to use. First, if you are conducting any electrical testing, make sure you have the proper safety equipment, including gloves and safety glasses. Then, connect the test lead to the multimeter and a back probe to the end of the test lead. Connect the test leads to their matching terminals (indicated by their color). Identify the electrical connector you want to test, then insert the probe into the back of that connector. You can slide it between the insulation of the wires and the metal conductor until it naturally stops. Ensure you're using the correct probe angle to fit in that space properly, avoiding piercing the wire insulation.
Now, it's time to take the multimeter reading. There are analog and digital multimeters, and it may be better to use the digital one so you can read the numbers more easily. Switch the multimeter to the correct function — voltage or continuity — and you'll get accurate readings from the live circuit. After you take down the reading, you can carefully remove the probe.
Reviews of the Maddox Back Probe Kit are overwhelmingly positive on Harbor Freight, with customers praising the ease of use and the reasonable price for the quality. Some have even reported using it at shops, which should give you confidence that you can diagnose your car's electrical system at home without needing a professional mechanic.