Google Doodle Baseball: How Do You Play The Popular Web-Based Game?

If you've ever visited the Google homepage on a holiday or any other historic dates, chances are you've noticed that the Google logo looks more artistic than usual. What you're seeing is likely a Google Doodle, a fun logo redesign that plays tribute to local and international holidays, events, and even individuals.

Google Doodles come in many shapes and forms. Sometimes, they're a simple static drawing. Other times, they're a short video or animation. But probably the most exciting kind of all is the interactive Doodle. It's essentially a mini-game like Google's secret Pac-Man game that you can play straight out of your browser. Among the hundreds of interactive Doodles Google has released, one of the most popular ones is the Google Doodle Baseball. It's a backyard baseball game, where you play as a batter and score as many runs as you can.

If you're already on your browser and want a quick little break from work, you can go ahead and play Google Doodle Baseball. Thankfully, you don't have to be a die-hard baseball fan or understand all the technicalities of a real-life baseball game to play this Google Doodle.