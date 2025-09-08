Which Harley-Davidson Has The Smallest Gas Tank?
Harley-Davidson is known for making heavy cruisers and touring bikes that can go a long way, but not every model is made to last on the highway. Some machines, like the Road King or Street Glide, are some of the Harley-Davidson models with the biggest gas tanks and can hold more than six gallons of fuel. Others do things very differently. Some Harleys are made to be fast and nimble, and that shows in how big their gas tanks are.
The Sportster S and the Nightster share the crown for the Harley-Davidson bikes with the smallest gas tank, with a capacity of 3.1 gallons. The Street Bob 114 has a little more room, but it's close behind with 3.5 gallons, making it the next-smallest option for riders who want a touch more range. The Sportster S and Nightster stray slightly from the traditional Harley-Davidson recipe, but they speak to the brand's move toward modern design, cutting-edge technology, and performance-focused riding.
The Sportster S: Big performance, small tank
The Sportster S doesn't try to disguise itself as something else. Built to be a pocket rocket, it's powered by Harley's liquid-cooled V-twin Revolution Max 1250T engine, churning out an impressive 121 horsepower and 93 pound-feet of torque. It's not all power and no finesse either, as the engine itself doubles as part of the bike's chassis, in turn keeping the weight down and giving the Sportster S an agile feel.
Its 3.1-gallon tank may be the smallest in Harley's lineup, but it manages to balance performance and mileage fairly well. If you're wondering what kind of MPG the Harley-Davidson Sportster gets with its small tank and big power, it's an estimated 49 mpg combined, meaning riders can expect roughly 150 miles before emptying the tank. Whilst it may not be enough for doing long road trips comfortably, it's more than enough for the kind of rides it's designed for — daily commuting and weekend sessions through the backroads.
The Nightster: Everyday fun
Whilst also part of Harley's sport lineup, the Nightster takes a slightly more subdued approach to life. Powered by the smaller Revolution Max 975T, it produces 91 horsepower and 72 pound-feet of torque, enough to keep you on your toes while still offering a more approachable ride. The peanut-shaped tank, old-school graphics, and two outboard shocks all pay homage to decades of Sportster history, while its lighter 483-pound weight and lower 27.1-inch seat height make it one of the Harley-Davidson models that are perfect for everyday use and a particularly appealing choice for newer riders.
Like the Sportster S, the Nightster carries a 3.1-gallon tank, but it edges ahead on efficiency due to being lighter. With an estimated 52 mpg, it stretches its range to nearly 160 miles. That extra range makes the Nightster a solid choice for riders who want to use it as a daily commuter or weekend runabout. Don't mistake the smaller engine as a compromise, though, as the bike still lays down solid performance.