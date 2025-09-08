Which Harley-Davidson Has The Smallest Gas Tank?

Harley-Davidson is known for making heavy cruisers and touring bikes that can go a long way, but not every model is made to last on the highway. Some machines, like the Road King or Street Glide, are some of the Harley-Davidson models with the biggest gas tanks and can hold more than six gallons of fuel. Others do things very differently. Some Harleys are made to be fast and nimble, and that shows in how big their gas tanks are.

The Sportster S and the Nightster share the crown for the Harley-Davidson bikes with the smallest gas tank, with a capacity of 3.1 gallons. The Street Bob 114 has a little more room, but it's close behind with 3.5 gallons, making it the next-smallest option for riders who want a touch more range. The Sportster S and Nightster stray slightly from the traditional Harley-Davidson recipe, but they speak to the brand's move toward modern design, cutting-edge technology, and performance-focused riding.