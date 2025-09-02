What Kind Of MPG Does A Harley-Davidson Sportster Get?

Traditionally, Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycles have held the mantle of the company's "entry-level" big bikes as they were cheaper, lighter, and generally easier to ride compared to the company's bulkier touring and Softail models. Besides being reasonably affordable, the older Harley-Davidson Sportster based on the Evolution engine (also known as the Evo engine) also built up a reputation for being quite fuel efficient, with some models known for delivering close to 50 mpg. These factors ensured that the Sportster lineup has traditionally topped the list of the most successful Harley-Davidson bikes, ever, and remains one of the company's most popular motorcycle families. The only aberration was when the Street Glide recently became Harley-Davidson's most sold motorcycle in the U.S.

In 2022, Harley-Davidson ended production of the legacy Sportster lineup after it couldn't update the aging air-cooled Evo engine (which debuted in 1984) to meet ever-tightening emission norms. But the company already had its replacement ready in the form of the Harley-Davidson Sportster S, which featured the new liquid-cooled Revolution Max 1250T engine. A year later, in April 2022, a new bike called the Nightster, featuring the new (smaller) Revolution Max 975T engine, was launched.

This new machine filled the void in the entry-level slot of Harley's traditional Sportster lineup. As of 2025, Harley continues to sell updated versions of the Sportster lineup, which now includes the flagship Sportster S, the more affordable Nightster, and the Nightster Special variants. These models claim higher fuel efficiency numbers than the previous generation models, with the Nightster models Harley-Davidson claims 52 mpg, and the larger-engined Sportster S getting a slightly lower figure of 49 mpg.