Why Did The Mitsubishi Eclipse Have A Bump On The Hood?

Although the name is now associated with an affordable crossover SUV, the original Mitsubishi Eclipse was a fun-to-drive sports coupe with truly unique styling. The Mitsubishi Eclipse was originally designed for the U.S. market by Mitsubishi Motors North America Design Studio and built at the Mitsubishi plant in Normal, Illinois. Mitsubishi named the sports coupe after an 18th-century English racehorse, which never lost a race in its career.

In its first generation, the Mitsubishi Eclipse featured a noticeable bump on its hood right in front of where the driver sat. What seemed like an odd design choice actually had a legitimate application. The engine that Mitsubishi used in the Eclipse, dubbed the 4G63, featured a turbocharged 2.0-liter unit that was capable of producing up to 195 horsepower. The timing pulleys that were used in the 4G63 rose just above the rest of the components in the engine bay and had a large plastic covering. The noticeable bump in the hood of the Eclipse indicated where the plastic cover was.

Unfortunately, Mitsubishi discontinued the Eclipse line of sports coupes in 2012 after producing the 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse Special Edition. That model offered drivers two engine options: either a 2.4-liter four-cylinder with 162 horsepower or a 3.8-liter V6 with 265 horsepower.