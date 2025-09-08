How To Cancel Amazon Music (And What To Do If It Won't Let You)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

An Amazon Prime subscription comes with many perks, from free delivery to exclusive deals. But for those who love listening to music on demand, probably the most appealing benefit is the discount on Amazon Music — a music and podcast streaming service just like Spotify. It comes complete with features like 100 million lossless HD songs, an AI-powered playlist creator, and offline listening, to name a few.

While generally a decent music service, you might decide to cancel it at some point. Maybe you're switching to a different app. Or you're cutting down on all your monthly subscriptions. Either way, canceling your Amazon Music subscription should be easy — except it's not. The cancel button isn't as front and center as you'd expect, and the menus on the Amazon website can be confusing. There might even be instances when you can't see the cancellation option at all. However, if you know where to look, you'll be able to cancel your Amazon Music subscription without too much trouble.