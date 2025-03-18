No, Deleting A Phone App Doesn't Cancel Its Subscription - Here's What You Need To Know

Everybody loves free apps, but paid ones come with a host of exclusive features that make the user experience a lot better. For instance, YouTube Premium removes the ads, plays videos even if your screen is off, and lets you set up a video queue. Without these extra functionalities, watching on YouTube can quickly get annoying with all the ad interruptions and limited control.

Just like YouTube Premium, many paid apps these days are subscription-based. Once you sign up for them, you're tied to them indefinitely. This means the subscriptions will automatically renew, and you'll be charged once they do.

If you want to unsubscribe — maybe you found a cheaper alternative to Spotify Premium, Netflix, or what have you, or you no longer find the paid features useful — uninstalling the app from your mobile isn't the way to go. Simply deleting them won't automatically cancel the subscriptions, and this is true for both iOS and Android. So, what should you do instead?