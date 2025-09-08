How To Add More USB Ports To Your PS5

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When shopping for a powerhouse of a console that can handle AAA titles, your only real options are either an Xbox or a PlayStation. Though both consoles are popular picks, the latter enjoys exclusive titles like "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" and "Death Stranding 2." With several PS5 storage options available, it's relatively easy to expand the size of your game library. While you can only run games stored on the upgradable internal M.2 SSD, you can use an external hard drive to offload titles for later use.

Depending on your PS5 model, you get either two USB Type-C ports or one Type-C and another Type-A port on the front of the console, and two USB Type-A ports at the rear, just below the Ethernet connector. With a total of four USB ports, most gaming setup requirements can be met. All ports support either Hi-Speed or 10Gbps SuperSpeed transfers, allowing you to enjoy a variety of accessories for your PS5.

You can use the USB ports on the console to charge your controllers, hook up a camera, or even play games via the PlayStation VR2 that we reviewed. If you end up using all of the USB ports on your PS5, you should consider picking up a USB hub — which is a device that populates one of the inputs and, in turn, splits it into multiple ports. This way, you can power or connect more peripherals to your PS5 without having to always choose just the four most important ones.