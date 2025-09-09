The Secret Button That Lets You Unlock Your Subaru Without The Key Fob

Few things are more frustrating than getting locked out of your car, especially if a dysfunctional key fob is the culprit. Conversely, there are, no doubt, some adventure-seeking drivers out there who might be quick to tell you they sometimes prefer to leave their car keys in the vehicle when they set off into the wild. It is, after all, easy to lose or damage such a small device when trudging through forests and streams, or wherever the day's adventure takes you.

Whichever side of that line you live on, you might be relieved to know that automakers have started equipping certain makes and models of cars, trucks, and SUVs with a secret way to open the doors even if you find yourself locked out. That includes Subaru, which offers a Pin Code Access feature on many of its vehicles that are outfitted with both keyless entry and a push button starter, including the SlashGear Editor's Choice-earning 2025 Outback.

If you've never heard of Subaru's Pin Code Access feature, it's an optional add-on for true keyless entry into a vehicle. It does so via the use of a five-digit code, which is entered into a little button that is hidden on the vehicle's trunk or rear hatch, just to the right of the light that illuminates the license plate. It can be tricky, however, to set up and use the Pin Code Access feature on your Subaru. Here's how you do it.