The Secret Button That Lets You Unlock Your Subaru Without The Key Fob
Few things are more frustrating than getting locked out of your car, especially if a dysfunctional key fob is the culprit. Conversely, there are, no doubt, some adventure-seeking drivers out there who might be quick to tell you they sometimes prefer to leave their car keys in the vehicle when they set off into the wild. It is, after all, easy to lose or damage such a small device when trudging through forests and streams, or wherever the day's adventure takes you.
Whichever side of that line you live on, you might be relieved to know that automakers have started equipping certain makes and models of cars, trucks, and SUVs with a secret way to open the doors even if you find yourself locked out. That includes Subaru, which offers a Pin Code Access feature on many of its vehicles that are outfitted with both keyless entry and a push button starter, including the SlashGear Editor's Choice-earning 2025 Outback.
If you've never heard of Subaru's Pin Code Access feature, it's an optional add-on for true keyless entry into a vehicle. It does so via the use of a five-digit code, which is entered into a little button that is hidden on the vehicle's trunk or rear hatch, just to the right of the light that illuminates the license plate. It can be tricky, however, to set up and use the Pin Code Access feature on your Subaru. Here's how you do it.
How to set up the Pin access code on your Subaru
To set up Pin Code Access, you will need your key fob on hand, and easy access to the pin code button on your Subaru. You'll also need that key fob hand to disable the traditional keyless entry on your Subaru, which is required before you can set up the pin code. With your key fob at the read, follow these steps to set up Subaru's Pin Code Access:
- With the door open, manually lock your Subaru, then simultaneously press and hold the Unlock and Trunk Release buttons until you hear a chirping sound. This will disable the keyless access system.
- Using the key fob, simultaneously press and hold the lock and the pin code button on the rear hatch until you hear another chirp.
- Click the Unlock button on the key fob, and you're ready to enter the pin code.
- Using the key pad, press the button as many times as needed to signal the corresponding number. I.e. — one press for the number 1, two for the number 2, and so forth.
Wait until you hear a chirping sound after entering each number before proceeding to the next. Once you've entered all 5, the vehicle will chirp again. At this point, re-enter your code. If the doors unlock, then re-lock, the code has been successfully saved.
Using your Subaru's Pin Access Code for entry
While you can't set up Subaru's Pin Code Access feature without the aid of your key fob, you do not need the device to gain access to your vehicle using your set 5-digit pin number, though the fob will need to be in range. That should be true whether you've purchased a new Subaru, or are eyeing one of the more desirable used models equipped with the feature. As convenient as it will be to adventure-bound Subaru owners, or those who have trouble keeping track of that pesky little key fob, it's just as easy to use Pin Code Access when you need to. Here's how to do it.
- Walk to the rear hatch of your Subaru and locate the pin code button.
- Using the button, enter the 5-digit code one number at a time, and the vehicle should unlock when you're done.
As when you programmed the code, you'll need to enter the digits one at a time, pressing the button as many times as needed for the corresponding number. Likewise, you will need to wait until you hear a chirp before moving on to enter the next number in the pin code. Just FYI — while you need to disable the vehicle's traditional keyless access to set up your Pin Access Code feature, you can re-enable it by simply repeating the exact procedure you performed to turn it off. And if you have any issues setting up or using the system, consult your Subaru's Owner's Manual.