Why Do F1 Engineers Say 'Box Box' Instead Of Pit Stop?

If you've ever watched a Formula 1 race, seen an episode of Netflix's "Drive to Survive," or happened to be listening to the radio dialogue during the recent "F1" movie, you've almost certainly heard the word 'box' being used as part of the in-race conversation between a driver and his team engineer. Sometimes the word is mentioned during a broader discussion of race strategy. Sometimes it's frantic, with the engineer shouting at a driver to 'box box box', waiting until the last second before making the call to bring the car down pit lane for a change of tires.

In most other motor sports, it's usually just called pitting or making a pit stop, so why do they use the word "box" in Formula 1? Mostly because it's a stronger and more audible word for a driver to hear over the radio. Additionally, some of the word's usage perhaps comes from the German translation of pit stop. Box is an essential piece of lingo used in Formula 1 racing, and one of a few racing terms that can help a new fan familiarize themselves with the world of F1. Let's look closer to see why this word is used in F1 rather than the more traditional "pit."