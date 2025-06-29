What Do The Different Colors On F1 Tires Mean?

F1 cars are seriously quick vehicles, with the fastest F1 cars ever capable of hitting speeds in the region of 210 to 220 mph. Valterri Bottas currently holds the record there with a top speed of 231 mph. Their high levels of downforce enable them to carry much of that speed through the corners, too, which means the tires take a serious beating at every single turn.

Currently, tire supplier Pirelli provides teams with slicks in three different compounds — hard, medium, and soft — plus wet-weather tires, rated as full-wets or intermediates. Pre-determined colors indicate which is which: white signifies the hard compound, yellow is the medium compound, and red is for the softest slick available. Intermediate tires get a green stripe, while the wets get a blue one, making it easy to identify which tires each team is running in poor weather, too.

The softer the tire, the grippier it is when operating at temperature, which makes it ideal for setting fast laps during qualifying. However, soft tires also degrade faster, which is why medium or hard compound tires are usually the tires of choice during the race, as these allow the drivers to complete more laps without having to pit.