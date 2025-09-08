Are Smart Circuit Breakers Really Worth Installing? Here's What Users Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Often, when we think of creating a smart home, we usually focus on devices like smart thermostats, smart security, and robot vacuums. In addition to these smart devices used to design a smart home, there's one modern upgrade you might not have considered: smart circuit breakers.
If your circuit breaker only alerts you after a ground fault is detected, it might be time to invest in something more advanced. With a smart circuit breaker like the Leviton LB120-ST 2nd Gen Smart Circuit Breaker from Amazon, for instance, you can monitor and even shut off power directly from your phone. Additionally, this device will help you spot energy-hungry appliances, a huge plus for homeowners looking to cut down on energy bills.
Despite these benefits, however, some users have reservations about smart circuit breakers. For instance, some homeowners usually complain that these devices come with a hefty price tag, compatibility issues, and cybersecurity risks. That's why, before switching from a standard circuit breaker to a more advanced and smarter device, take time to weigh the pros against the challenges of using smart circuit breakers.
Smart circuit breakers are convenient and efficient
Of course, not all smart circuit breakers are highly rated, but when you explore several options online, they're backed with hundreds of positive reviews. People who have used smart circuit breakers usually share how impressed they are with the convenience of these devices.
The convenience of controlling these breakers through your smartphone makes them ideal for your home's safety and efficiency. Users love the fact that smart circuit breakers usually come stocked with a range of features and capabilities. For instance, the Marstek Smart Circuit Breaker on Amazon comes with a power metering feature, so you can actively monitor and control your electrical system in real time. One reviewer on Amazon shared, "Works instantly, reliable. Have a few deployed in the field, and I can see real-time use and can shut it off remotely if needed."
Sure, a traditional breaker will trip in case of an overload or a short circuit, but beyond that, it will not offer you much information. A Smart circuit breaker, on the other hand, will combine the best of both worlds: It will switch things off remotely after detecting power surges, like from an extension cord, while also providing insight into your electrical system. For instance, if a specific outlet or appliance draws an unsafe amount of power, products like the Ensoft Multi-Functional Smart Wi-Fi Circuit Breaker from Amazon will easily track electrical usage. This means that it will easily spot the issue, notify you directly through the phone, and you'll be able to shut it down remotely. With this level of control, you will reduce damage caused to expensive electronics; and even better, prevent electrical fires.
Installation and cost issues can be major concerns
Despite their numerous pros, smart circuit breakers also have a few notable drawbacks. While some users might envision these devices as perfect solutions for upgrading their home's lighting and security system, it's crucial to remember that they aren't ideal for every situation.
For starters, the initial investment might be hard to justify, especially if you're on a tight budget. In fact, when shopping for a smart circuit breaker, you'll probably notice that they cost significantly more than standard breakers. At a glance, this might seem fair, as these devices offer enhanced energy efficiency over standard counterparts. But you should expect to pay more for smart circuit breakers up front compared to traditional breakers. In fact, a user on Amazon said, "These are the best, and they have everything you need. Only issue is they are priced way out there $200 for a single breaker."
Another common complaint is that installing these circuit breakers is not always as smooth as advertised. While some users claim installation is easy and fast, critics suggest there's a lot of confusion during setup. In fact, some users were not happy with the user's manual, with one on Amazon stating, "I have tried for a week now to find a copy of the instructions online, and I have been unsuccessful. The "User's Manual" that came with my device was tiny, faint, and impossible to read in places."