Are Smart Circuit Breakers Really Worth Installing? Here's What Users Say

Often, when we think of creating a smart home, we usually focus on devices like smart thermostats, smart security, and robot vacuums. In addition to these smart devices used to design a smart home, there's one modern upgrade you might not have considered: smart circuit breakers.

If your circuit breaker only alerts you after a ground fault is detected, it might be time to invest in something more advanced. With a smart circuit breaker like the Leviton LB120-ST 2nd Gen Smart Circuit Breaker from Amazon, for instance, you can monitor and even shut off power directly from your phone. Additionally, this device will help you spot energy-hungry appliances, a huge plus for homeowners looking to cut down on energy bills.

Despite these benefits, however, some users have reservations about smart circuit breakers. For instance, some homeowners usually complain that these devices come with a hefty price tag, compatibility issues, and cybersecurity risks. That's why, before switching from a standard circuit breaker to a more advanced and smarter device, take time to weigh the pros against the challenges of using smart circuit breakers.