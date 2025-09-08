How Much Can You Tow With A Bentley Bentayga?
The Bentley Bentayga is one of the most luxurious SUVs on the market right now, and is powered by a thunderous, twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It's capable of reaching 180 mph, the cabin is as sweetly trimmed as the finest of sitting rooms, and Bentley crammed the Bentayga full of impressive, luxurious features. It is, therefore, likely not everyone's first port of call when it comes to towing a trailer. Other vehicles, such as the best-selling Ford F-150, or a Cummins-powered Ram pickup truck, might be your first choice. However, if there's $200,000 or more burning a hole in your pocket and you'd rather tow in style and comfort, then why not try out the Bentayga?
While it's clear that towing isn't high up on the Bentayga's priorities list, that's not to say the powerful SUV is inadequate at the task. Impressively, the Bentley is rated to tow up to 7,700 pounds, which is more than enough to drag a horsebox or small boat along. As it happens, it's also a higher towing capacity than you'll find with a current model year Ford Ranger or Toyota Tacoma, and enough to equal that of the Chevrolet Colorado.
Although the Bentley probably looks more at home cruising around urban streets than it does hauling trailers around the country, the fact that it's all-wheel drive means it'll be fairly capable at reaching camp sites, river beds, and wherever else it has to go on towing adventures. Plus, you might be surprised at just how much tow-friendly equipment Bentley packs into the luxury SUV.
The Bentayga is more impressive at towing than you might first think
We recently had the pleasure of test driving a 2026 Bentley Bentayga Speed, and found that the British brute drives as good as it sounds. However, Caleb Jacobs from The Drive carried out an alternate review of the Bentayga S in 2023, and decided to check out its towing and hauling capabilities. Impressed by the 7,700-pound towing capacity, Caleb went searching for trailers he could test the Bentayga out with. Initially, a 16-foot utility trailer topped by a powerful Polaris RZR Pro R was the first port of call, and this tipped the scales at 4,180 pounds. The second test would be a 4,700-pound horse trailer, and while the latter's poor aerodynamics certainly created more drag than the former, both were pulled with relative ease. Caleb also noted how the Bentley's air suspension leveled the Bentayga out as soon as the trailer's connector was hooked up, and that the car ran a trailer light test too, without being asked.
With some Bentaygas costing upwards of $300,000 before you even start ticking options, Bentley knows it has to be more than just a powerful SUV with comfortable seats. It needs to excel in all areas, and therefore it should come as no surprise to see towing features included, even if they do seem like they'd be more at home in an F-Series.