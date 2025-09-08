How Much Can You Tow With A Bentley Bentayga?

The Bentley Bentayga is one of the most luxurious SUVs on the market right now, and is powered by a thunderous, twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It's capable of reaching 180 mph, the cabin is as sweetly trimmed as the finest of sitting rooms, and Bentley crammed the Bentayga full of impressive, luxurious features. It is, therefore, likely not everyone's first port of call when it comes to towing a trailer. Other vehicles, such as the best-selling Ford F-150, or a Cummins-powered Ram pickup truck, might be your first choice. However, if there's $200,000 or more burning a hole in your pocket and you'd rather tow in style and comfort, then why not try out the Bentayga?

While it's clear that towing isn't high up on the Bentayga's priorities list, that's not to say the powerful SUV is inadequate at the task. Impressively, the Bentley is rated to tow up to 7,700 pounds, which is more than enough to drag a horsebox or small boat along. As it happens, it's also a higher towing capacity than you'll find with a current model year Ford Ranger or Toyota Tacoma, and enough to equal that of the Chevrolet Colorado.

Although the Bentley probably looks more at home cruising around urban streets than it does hauling trailers around the country, the fact that it's all-wheel drive means it'll be fairly capable at reaching camp sites, river beds, and wherever else it has to go on towing adventures. Plus, you might be surprised at just how much tow-friendly equipment Bentley packs into the luxury SUV.