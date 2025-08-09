How Much HP Does The Polaris RZR Pro R Have & How Fast Can It Go?
If the idea of something like a high-powered Caterham appeals, but you prefer sand dunes to perfectly paved tarmac, then a Polaris is likely high up on your want list. The British brand specializes in off-road capable machines, but for those with a heavy right foot, the most appealing model will surely be the Polaris RZR Pro R.
The RZR range is what's known as a sport side-by-side, and is ideally for dominating trails and overcoming challenges that less-focused machines couldn't even consider. We were fortunate enough to experience the RZR Pro range first-hand earlier this year, with the RZR Pro R being the ultimate. The RZR Pro R is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four engine, and in Pro R guise it produces 225 horsepower, which is significantly more grunt than the other RZR offerings. Flat-out, this spartan looking side-by-side can crack 90 mph, which is more than enough when hurtling down a tricky trail, or jumping from dune to dune.
Hooked up to that powerful inline-four, and responsible for sending those 225 horses to the wheel, is an automatic PVT, or in other words, a Polaris Variable Transmission. This is effectively a CVT, which differs from traditional automatic transmissions, as it uses a series of belts and pulleys, instead of gears, to affect the drive ratio.
Best features of the Polaris RVR Pro R
While most cars need to be a compromise of many things, the Polaris does not. It cares not about fuel economy, passenger comfort, or indeed cargo space — its sole goal is to be a hugely fun and capable toy for bouncing around on tough trails. In order to deliver on this, Polaris equips the RZR Pro R with some trick off-roading goodies.
All four corners are furnished with Walker Evans Velocity Needle shocks, which sport 16-way adjustable clickers, enabling users to set the RZR up for their specific needs. The RZR Pro R sports up to 29 inches of usable suspension travel. Each corner is also equipped with hydraulic brakes, which hide behind 15-inch alloy wheels. Those wheels are shod in chunky 32-inch Maxxis all-terrain tires, which help the powerful RZR to find grip on loose and challenging surfaces.
Up front, the so-called fang lighting ensures no one will miss you on the trails. These fangs are bright LED lights which follow the contour of the RZR's front grille. There are some comforts thrown in too, such as powerful speakers mounted behind the headrests in the Ultimate trim models, and even luxuries such as GPS, plus heated and ventilated seating. Such niceties make sense, as the Polaris really comes into its own when in fairly uncomfortable environments — such as in the desert, or through sodden forests — and the addition of a few carefully thought out luxuries could really transform the user's experience when tackling such environments.