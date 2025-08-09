How Much HP Does The Polaris RZR Pro R Have & How Fast Can It Go?

If the idea of something like a high-powered Caterham appeals, but you prefer sand dunes to perfectly paved tarmac, then a Polaris is likely high up on your want list. The British brand specializes in off-road capable machines, but for those with a heavy right foot, the most appealing model will surely be the Polaris RZR Pro R.

The RZR range is what's known as a sport side-by-side, and is ideally for dominating trails and overcoming challenges that less-focused machines couldn't even consider. We were fortunate enough to experience the RZR Pro range first-hand earlier this year, with the RZR Pro R being the ultimate. The RZR Pro R is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four engine, and in Pro R guise it produces 225 horsepower, which is significantly more grunt than the other RZR offerings. Flat-out, this spartan looking side-by-side can crack 90 mph, which is more than enough when hurtling down a tricky trail, or jumping from dune to dune.

Hooked up to that powerful inline-four, and responsible for sending those 225 horses to the wheel, is an automatic PVT, or in other words, a Polaris Variable Transmission. This is effectively a CVT, which differs from traditional automatic transmissions, as it uses a series of belts and pulleys, instead of gears, to affect the drive ratio.