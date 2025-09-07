Here's Why So Many Harley-Davidson Dealerships Are Closing

The recent wave of Harley-Davidson dealership closures has left many riders wondering what's really happening behind the scenes. From long-standing stores in San Francisco and New York City to smaller regional shops across Colorado, Wisconsin, and Florida, the trend is clear: many Harley dealers are shutting their doors. The main reason comes down to one simple truth: according to dealers themselves, they're not making money anymore.

For decades, Harley dealerships thrived. During the boom years, selling Harleys was seen as almost guaranteed profit. That changed dramatically in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. While 2020 and 2021 brought record sales as people turned to recreational purchases, that momentum collapsed once interest rates jumped and consumer spending slowed. Dealers were suddenly stuck with too much inventory, and the financing costs to hold those unsold bikes skyrocketed. Some dealers reported paying $25,000 to $40,000 per month just in interest on stock sitting in showrooms.

Dealers who had invested millions into massive "Taj Mahal" style showrooms found themselves overwhelmed by operating costs as revenue dropped. Add to that Harley-Davidson's own online sales strategy, which often undercut dealer prices on clothing and accessories (some of which are absolutely essential for every Harley-Davidson rider), and many shops were left with declining foot traffic and shrinking profit margins. Simply put, too many dealerships are chasing too few sales. With U.S. Harley sales cut by more than half since their peak in 2006, the closures aren't surprising.