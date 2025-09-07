What Makes The Rocco Smart Fridge From Shark Tank Different From Ordinary Fridges?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

These days, the "smart" tag has been incorporated into many major household appliances. That list includes refrigerators, with major manufacturers like Samsung, LG, and GE regularly ranking among the best smart refrigerator makers in the game. Actually, one relative newcomer has also made a name for itself in this market: Rocco.

If you're unfamiliar with that name, you are likely not a fan of "Shark Tank," as the fledgling smart fridge brand made its primetime debut during a Season 16 episode of the show. When making their pitch to the sharks, team Rocco went out of their way to convince the panel that this was a smart fridge unlike any other. While it took some serious negotiating, Rocco's founders were ultimately able to secure an investment deal, with series regular Lori Greiner ponying up $600,000 for the chance to partner with the smart fridge maker.

It's not hard to see what Greiner saw in the brand, as Rocco's stylishly upgraded, beverage-minded refrigerators help streamline the sometimes frustrating process of finding a drink inside a normal, overstuffed kitchen fridge. The Rocco style was no doubt a big selling point, as the devices various color options set it apart from its competitors. Moreover, the top of each Rocco smart fridge also allows the device to double as a bar cart and comes complete with a color-matched serving tray to boot.