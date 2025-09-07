What Makes The Rocco Smart Fridge From Shark Tank Different From Ordinary Fridges?
These days, the "smart" tag has been incorporated into many major household appliances. That list includes refrigerators, with major manufacturers like Samsung, LG, and GE regularly ranking among the best smart refrigerator makers in the game. Actually, one relative newcomer has also made a name for itself in this market: Rocco.
If you're unfamiliar with that name, you are likely not a fan of "Shark Tank," as the fledgling smart fridge brand made its primetime debut during a Season 16 episode of the show. When making their pitch to the sharks, team Rocco went out of their way to convince the panel that this was a smart fridge unlike any other. While it took some serious negotiating, Rocco's founders were ultimately able to secure an investment deal, with series regular Lori Greiner ponying up $600,000 for the chance to partner with the smart fridge maker.
It's not hard to see what Greiner saw in the brand, as Rocco's stylishly upgraded, beverage-minded refrigerators help streamline the sometimes frustrating process of finding a drink inside a normal, overstuffed kitchen fridge. The Rocco style was no doubt a big selling point, as the devices various color options set it apart from its competitors. Moreover, the top of each Rocco smart fridge also allows the device to double as a bar cart and comes complete with a color-matched serving tray to boot.
Rocco fridges offer features not available in other devices
While Rocco smart refrigerators are designed to function as much as a conversation piece in your living room space as a practical way to keep your beverages cold, style is just one of many factors that set the devices apart from the competition. Indeed, Rocco refrigerators are also packing a few key features that the bulk of its competitors in the beverage cooler market do not have.
Chief among them is what Rocco describes as a one-of-a-kind modular shelving system. This is designed to hold a variety of different beverages, from large format wine and beer bottles to soda bottles and cans of all sizes. There is even room for smaller containers holding things like ginger shots. Rocco fridges are cooled by a compressor system that keeps the fridge quiet, which, Wired confirms, successfully makes it considerably quieter than other fridges. You can also program the interior temperature of the fridge so that one side is a different temperature than the other, although this feature is not unique to Rocco fridges.
What is cool about the Rocco model, however, is that those temperature settings can all be controlled on your smart phone through the Rocco app. While smart phone control is not uncommon among the competition, Rocco takes it one step further by incorporating an internal scanning feature that allows users to also check the stock of the fridge from their phone. Features like these led major publications such as Bon Apétit, Esquire and GQ to heap praise on the Rocco smart fridge in 2024 write-ups.
Where you can buy a Rocco Fridge and what it'll cost you
If you're interested in bringing a Rocco smart fridge into your home, they are available for purchase through several online retailers, including Nordstrom and Bespoke Post. It should be noted, however, that color options for Rocco smart fridges are more limited on those sites, which offer only white, graphite, and yellow. That is, of course, not the case on Rocco's own online storefront, which also features green, cherry tomato, and subway orange.
While color options may vary depending on where you buy your Rocco smart fridge, the price will apparently be the same at $1,795. However, that does not include tax or shipping fees, which could easily run the cost up to around $2,000 depending on where you live. Yes, that sticker price may be a legitimate deal breaker for some in need of a beverage refrigerator, as Roccos err on the pricier side of the market. For instance, if you're looking for a simple, no-nonsense device without smart functionality, you can currently purchase a Euhomy beverage fridge through Amazon for under $200. There are even some mini fridges powered by a USB that cost less than $50, although these are typically smaller with far fewer features.
There are, of course, smart beverage refrigerators that are even pricier than Rocco's as well, with similarly suited models from CAFÉ and Vinoglow selling for well over $2,000. Unlike any of those other brands, however, Rocco smart refrigerators also come with a 10-year warranty, meaning you're guaranteed to have one for many years to come.