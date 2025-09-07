The Ram 1500's 'Plastic' Upper Control Arms Aren't What You Think

In today's era of rampant clickbait, AI content, and unsubstantiated social media rumors, it's often hard to sort out which stories are real, which are false, and which lie somewhere in the middle. The automotive industry and media landscape are no strangers to this situation. If you follow the world of pickup trucks, you may have heard something about Stellantis using "plastic" upper control arms on the Ram 1500 pickup.

The current generation of Ram's bread-and-butter pickup has been on sale since the 2019 model year, and the Ram 1500 was recently given some substantial updates for the 2025 model year. This half-ton pickup is a massively important vehicle for Stellantis, and so a shoddy, unsafe, or failure-prone part would be a costly misstep for a company that's already dealing with its share of financial troubles.

So does the Ram 1500 actually use plastic control arms like the internet says? Not really. While there's a degree of truth in that statement, the control arms in question actually use a mix of lightweight composite and steel construction, with an exterior coating that makes them appear cheaper and more plastic-like than they actually are. Let's take a closer look to see exactly what's going on.