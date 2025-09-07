Ryobi PEX Crimper: What You Need To Know Before You Buy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For anyone embarking on a plumbing project, you may be looking for a tool to save your hands from the endless soreness of crimping pipes, such as the Ryobi 18V ONE+ PEX Crimp Ring Press Tool. As part of the Ryobi 18V ONE+ system, you'll benefit from its battery's compatibility with the hundreds of other products in the official lineup and even some non-Ryobi power tools.

Ryobi claims it's capable of doing more than 300 crimps on a full charge. With jaws that fit an inch ring, this Ryobi crimping tool works with ⅜-inch, 1/2-inch, ¾-inch and 1-inch PEX sizes. Although, in its operator's manual, Ryobi cautions that you'll need to buy the ⅜-inch option separately. The manufacturer estimates that it can do a crimp in 5 seconds or less. The tool itself weighs 4.5 lbs or even less than a package of letter-sized paper. Even with the battery, it's light enough for the average adult and can be operated with one-hand. Additionally, you don't have to guess when the job is done, since there's an indicator light and a built-in go/no go gauge feature. But take note, Ryobi recommends always running a gauge test cycle each time you use it. Out of the box, it also ships with a belt clip and pouch. As for warranty coverage, the tool itself falls under Ryobi's three-year limited warranty.