Can You Use Premium Gas In A Chainsaw? Here's What Happens If You Do

With its ability to cut and shear through wood, the chainsaw is one of the most important power tools ever invented. Its power and efficiency remain unmatched, with different sizes, configurations, and power sources developed by the major chainsaw brands for differing needs. Gas-powered chainsaws provide greater output than electric ones because of their higher horsepower engine, which normally uses lower-octane fuel but can also employ premium gasoline with no issue.

Given the unpredictable ruggedness of wood, chainsaw engines need to be high-performance powerplants. This requires a minimum of 89 octane-rated gasoline to ensure optimum performance and avoid engine damage. Additionally, while higher octane gasoline, like those rated 91 or 93, won't cause any problems for the chainsaw, it will also not benefit the tool in terms of added horsepower or performance gain.

Octane is not an indicator of a fuel's power level but rather rates its stability during combustion. The types of engines that would benefit from using high-octane fuel are those with advanced ignition systems or turbo features. Chainsaw engines, on the other hand, are normally two-stroke designs. Unlike car engines, lubrication doesn't happen through the crankcase, instead requiring a mix of gasoline and oil to lubricate its internal components.