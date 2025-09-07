Which Batteries Are Compatible With Hart Tools?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Walmart has a pretty sizable tool assortment for a store not solely dedicated to them. In fact, much like Home Depot and Lowe's, Walmart has its own exclusive line with Hart Tools. As one would hope from such a brand, it has a little bit of everything, from a bevy of hand tools to appliances for at-home cleaning to large outdoor appliances, and, of course, a litany of different power tools. From drills to saws to sanders, Hart possesses a diverse catalogue suitable for most needs — so long as they can be powered.

While the answer to whether Hart tools are any good is subjective, the matter of how they are powered is more straightforward. Like its competitors in the power tool space, Hart has gone all-in on lithium-ion power. In doing so, the company has established its own line of batteries. At the time of this writing, Hart batteries come in 20, 40, and 80-volt varieties, each with different amp hour levels to consider.

It goes without saying that this is the most ideal way to power Hart tools. However, you don't exclusively have to use Hart batteries on its accompanying tool line. There are workarounds to use other brands' power sources to get your work done.