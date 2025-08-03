Are Milwaukee & Hart Tools From Walmart Made By The Same Company?

There are few names in the consumer tool game that inspire a level of unbridled confidence, and if you're familiar with the Milwaukee Tools and Hart Tools brands, odds are that you rank both among them. The Wisconsin-based Milwaukee is, of course, the better known of the two, with the company ranking among the most prominent American tool makers for more than a century now. You may not realize it, but Milwaukee even invented the rechargeable battery technology currently used by virtually every manufacturer of cordless power tools.

Hart's historical timeline is considerably shorter than Milwaukee, with the Los Angeles, California, brand only having come into being in 1983. It did so initially with the singular purpose of producing the best framing hammers on the market. Fans of the brand might be quick to tell you Hart has largely succeeded in that endeavor, though the company has dramatically expanded its offerings in the decades since entering the market. While Hart still mainly focuses on hammers, it now offers an extensive line of hand and power tools and even boasts an exclusive distribution deal with big box retailer Walmart.

As it currently stands, Milwaukee and Hart are essentially positioned as market competitors, so it may come as a surprise that the brands are indeed owned and made by the same company. That outfit is Techtronic Industries (aka TTI), and it turns out that Milwaukee and Hart are just two of the world's major tool brands that TTI currently owns.