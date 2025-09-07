The Confusing Difference Between American And European Horsepower

Sure, horsepower is one of the most recognizable metrics in the automotive industry, but how many drivers know that its meaning can change depending on where the car is sold? The United States and Europe both use "horsepower" to describe a vehicle's output, but the two measurements are not identical in every part of the world. It all falls back on James Watt, an 18th-century Scottish engineer who created the term while promoting his steam engine as a competitor to horses. Watt's calculation was based on assumptions about how much weight a horse could lift in a minute: It defined 1 horsepower as 550 foot-pounds of force per second. (To be clear: "1 hp" is not how much horsepower a horse actually has.)

Later, as the automotive industry grew, the United States kept Watt's unit of measurement while most of the rest of the world moved on to the metric system. This is where the split officially happened: with the creation of "metric horsepower" (see also: pferdestärke [PS] in Germany, or cavalli vapore [CV] in Italy). As it stands today, metric horsepower is about 1.4% lower than its American analogue. That means a vehicle with 100 PS in Europe would be equivalent to 98.6 horsepower in the States. It's only a slight difference, but it's enough to confuse buyers comparing specs across international borders.