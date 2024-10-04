How Much Horsepower Does A Horse Have?

It's almost impossible to see a car advertisement or read a SlashGear automotive review without hearing about how many horsepower an engine has. This measurement has been around since the 18th century, when inventor James Watt adapted the term from its existing use to measure the power of waterwheels. At the time, the term was sometimes used to measure the power generated by waterwheels, which were driven by moving water from a stream or waterfall. Watt popularized the term in an effort to quantify the output of his innovative steam engine design. With the help of assistant John Desaguliers, Watt estimated that a horse could lift 33,000 pounds one foot in one minute, and made that his standard — although he might have been better off calling his new unit of measurement "personpower."

According to the University of Calgary's Energy Education web page, a human can produce a little over one horsepower, and a horse can generate up to 15 horsepower.