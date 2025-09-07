Why You May Want To Avoid Progressive's Snapshot Program, According To Drivers

There are a number of good reasons why drivers would consider joining an insurance program such as Progressive's Snapshot, including saving money on their insurance. However, not every driver is going to see those savings, as the program tracks nearly everything about your driving habits. For those who consider themselves safe drivers, the discounts they can receive from the Snapshot program can save them hundreds.

Unfortunately, not everyone who considers themselves a safe driver is one, and what one person may consider safe driving won't be the same as another's. According to Progressive, the "Snapshot program personalizes your car insurance rate based on your actual driving [...] That means you pay based on how and how much you drive instead of just traditional factors."

The insurance company does admit that some drivers could see an increased rate due to "high-risk driving, [but] most drivers save with Snapshot." Progressive gives tips on how to help maximize your Snapshot discount, which includes limiting the number of hard brakes and quick accelerations when driving, avoiding driving late at night, spending less time driving, and staying off your phone while driving.

The Snapshot program can be used in two ways: the first is by installing a device in your vehicle, which is connected to your vehicle's OBD-II port and collects data from the vehicle's computer system. The second system is through the Progressive mobile app, which will track your driving.

In order to find the best information from Progressive Snapshot users, we looked at what customers had to say across vehicle-specific forums and larger online forums. These customers reported using the Snapshot program and gave their opinions on the device.