One Of The Best Driving Safety Tips May Be To Avoid Turning Left - Here's Why

Given that modern automobiles are equipped with a slew of advanced safety features, one might reasonably assume that cars, trucks, and SUVs are safer to drive than at any other point in history. There is, however, one potential hole to be poked in that logic, in that vehicles are still largely beholden to the human beings that drive them. Thus, it can still be quite the adventure whenever you get behind the wheel and venture out into the world.

There are, of course, measures you can take to keep yourself a little bit safer on the road. In fact, many states still teach defensive driving techniques to youngsters who are pursuing their driver's license. Some of those measures are pretty simple to follow, such as following at a safe distance, braking early, avoiding distractions such as mobile devices, and always giving yourself extra time to reach your destination. But according to some folks in the automotive arena, there may be one safety tip that you haven't considered, as it could seriously complicate your route between the proverbial points A and B.

Said tip is to, whenever possible, avoid making a left-hand turn en route to your destination, as doing so can markedly lower your chances of getting into a fender bender or a more dangerous automobile accident. As noted, that approach might not be entirely feasible for some, but if you're a safety obsessed kinda driver, it may be wise to make the extra effort and avoid turning left.