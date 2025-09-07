Where Are Ford Engines Made? Here's Every Country They're Manufactured In

Few manufacturers have influenced the current state of the automotive industry as much as Ford. Henry Ford, the man behind America's first major automotive giant, founded the business in 1903. With the invention of the moving assembly line, it transformed the automobile industry, making cars affordable for many more Americans and eventually drivers worldwide. With bestsellers ranging from the Mustang and Bronco to the F-Series, which has been the United States' best-selling truck for decades, Ford has consistently proven itself one of the top brands in the automotive industry. At this point, its vehicles are sold on almost every continent, with the support of a manufacturing network that spans several regions.

Ford specifically builds its legendary engines on four continents: North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. As of 2025, countries that produce Ford engines are the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Spain, Romania, Turkey, South Africa, and India. Ford also makes engines in a region it classifies as "Greater China," which includes mainland China as well as parts of Taiwan. These plants produce everything from the company's smallest three-cylinder EcoBoost engines to gas-guzzling V8s for trucks and performance models.