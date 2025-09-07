Where Are Ford Engines Made? Here's Every Country They're Manufactured In
Few manufacturers have influenced the current state of the automotive industry as much as Ford. Henry Ford, the man behind America's first major automotive giant, founded the business in 1903. With the invention of the moving assembly line, it transformed the automobile industry, making cars affordable for many more Americans and eventually drivers worldwide. With bestsellers ranging from the Mustang and Bronco to the F-Series, which has been the United States' best-selling truck for decades, Ford has consistently proven itself one of the top brands in the automotive industry. At this point, its vehicles are sold on almost every continent, with the support of a manufacturing network that spans several regions.
Ford specifically builds its legendary engines on four continents: North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. As of 2025, countries that produce Ford engines are the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Spain, Romania, Turkey, South Africa, and India. Ford also makes engines in a region it classifies as "Greater China," which includes mainland China as well as parts of Taiwan. These plants produce everything from the company's smallest three-cylinder EcoBoost engines to gas-guzzling V8s for trucks and performance models.
Ford has North American powerhouses in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico
Ford's engine production is centered in North America, where some of its most important plants are located. This is also the birthplace of some of the greatest Ford V8 engines ever made. The Cleveland Engine Plant in Ohio makes the popular EcoBoost options for cars in the United States. These include 2.0- and 2.3-liter inline-fours and the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engines that power the F-150 and Explorer. Meanwhile, the Dearborn Engine Plant in Michigan makes the 2.0-liter inline-four GDI engine, and the Lima Engine Plant in Ohio makes both naturally aspirated V6 engines and EcoBoost units. In addition to several other plants in the U.S., these locations all work together to make sure that Ford's American-made cars have a strong supply of engines created on home soil.
There are also two plants in Windsor, Ontario in Canada, which are both deeply tied to Ford's history. Opened in 1923, the Windsor Engine Plant produces the 7.3-liter V8 nicknamed "Godzilla" that is designed for heavy-duty trucks and crate engine buyers. Just a few miles away, the Essex Engine Plant builds the legendary 5.0-liter Coyote V8 found in the Mustang and F-150. Finally, Mexico's Chihuahua Engine Plant produces a wide array of gasoline, hybrid, and diesel engines — including the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 diesel.
Ford also has many engine plants outside of North America
There aren't many Ford models you can get with a new V8 engine these days, but Ford has plenty of other engines to offer instead. Many of these powerplants are made in Ford's manufacturing locations in Europe, Asia, and Africa, which provide engines both globally and locally. For example, the Valencia plant in Spain makes hybrids and 2.3-liter EcoBoost engines, while the historic Dagenham Engine Plant in the U.K. makes 1.5- and 2.0-liter diesel engines, as well as a 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine. Meanwhile, the Craiova plant in Romania run by Ford Otosan makes the 1.0-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder engine, which is used in many of Ford's small cars and vans. The Ford Otosan Engine and Transmission Plant in Turkey makes a couple of Duratorq diesels that are used in heavy-duty commercial vehicles and Transit vans.
Ford is also well-represented in Asia and Africa. In India, the Sanand Engine Plant produces the Panther 2.0-liter inline-four and previously supported smaller diesel and gasoline engines. Across "Greater China," three facilities — JMC's Xiaolan Plant, Changan Ford's Chongqing Plant, and Ford Lio Ho in Taiwan — build a mix of EcoBoost and Sigma gasoline engines tailored for local and export markets. Meanwhile, in South Africa, the Struandale Engine Plant supplies the world with rugged diesel options like the 2.0-liter bi-turbo and 3.0-liter V6 diesel, which are key powertrains for the Transit and Ranger. With these offerings, Ford has solidified itself as a household name across the world and has a vast network of manufacturing and assembly plants to show for it.