Here's Why Honda Discontinued The Shadow 1100 Motorcycle
In the early 1980s, the United States put a tax on Japanese motorcycles if they had an engine bigger than 700cc. In order to keep selling bikes in America, Honda reduced its 750cc cruiser to a 700cc version, but in 1987, when the tax ended, the manufacturer quickly shifted to release the Shadow 1100. The bike had a liquid-cooled V-twin engine and a shaft drive, which meant less work to maintain compared to chain-driven motorcycles. It became one of Honda's most trusted cruisers due to its practicality and reliability, and had the power to reach 107 miles per hour on the highway.
Through the late 1980s and 1990s, the Honda Shadow 1100 became a favorite in Honda's lineup because it offered solid performance without the constant upkeep many American V-twins required. The popularity of the Honda Shadow proved that the brand could compete head-to-head with American heavy hitters like Harley-Davidson and Indian motorcycles in the U.S. cruiser market, holding its own for more than two decades.
The VTX takeover
When the early 2000s rolled around, the cruiser market wanted more than just reliability and average power; they wanted better styling, bigger engines, and advanced technology to enhance the cruising experience. This turned into what's known as the displacement race, where each competing brand pushes out bigger and more powerful V-twins in an attempt to be the top cruiser on the road. With the Shadow 1100 still running on a carbureted setup and an older platform, it started to feel outdated, so in a direct response, Honda chose not to update the Shadow but instead introduce a new generation of motorcycles.
In 2001, the Honda VTX 1800 arrived with the largest production V-twin of its time, plus it had features like fuel injection and a linked braking system that brought the cruiser into the modern age. A year later, the VTX 1300 stepped in to offer similar value as the 1800 but at a cheaper price point, indirectly taking the Shadow 1100's place. The move was a clear indicator that Honda wanted to lead the new cruiser era, and its VTX series would spearhead the charge.
The Shadow 1100 rides on
Despite the Shadow 1100 being retired in 2007, Honda didn't abandon the Shadow brand completely. The company instead focused on the Shadow 750, with the Aero and Phantom variants still in production today. These models were better suited and targeted riders who were in the market for a cruiser but didn't want to deal with the heavyweight of big-bore bikes. Because of its competitive price, beginner-friendly handling, and custom aesthetic styling, smaller Shadows sold well, maintaining fairly positive reviews, although one major drawback was pillion rider discomfort.
At the same time, the VTX series carried the torch for riders who wanted the latest technology and maximum power. This split strategy enabled Honda to have a foot in both the entry-level and heavyweight cruiser markets. The Shadow 1100, meanwhile, has earned its place in history as the bridge between Honda's early tariff-buster models and the modern cruisers that followed.