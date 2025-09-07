Here's Why Honda Discontinued The Shadow 1100 Motorcycle

In the early 1980s, the United States put a tax on Japanese motorcycles if they had an engine bigger than 700cc. In order to keep selling bikes in America, Honda reduced its 750cc cruiser to a 700cc version, but in 1987, when the tax ended, the manufacturer quickly shifted to release the Shadow 1100. The bike had a liquid-cooled V-twin engine and a shaft drive, which meant less work to maintain compared to chain-driven motorcycles. It became one of Honda's most trusted cruisers due to its practicality and reliability, and had the power to reach 107 miles per hour on the highway.

Through the late 1980s and 1990s, the Honda Shadow 1100 became a favorite in Honda's lineup because it offered solid performance without the constant upkeep many American V-twins required. The popularity of the Honda Shadow proved that the brand could compete head-to-head with American heavy hitters like Harley-Davidson and Indian motorcycles in the U.S. cruiser market, holding its own for more than two decades.