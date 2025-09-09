12 Non-Toyota Cars With Toyota Engines Under The Hood

Outside of homegrown manufacturers, there aren't many automotive brands with the same popularity in the U.S. as Toyota. This doesn't come as a shock when you look at its past and current lineup of affordable, practical cars, ranging from compact sedans like the Corolla to full-size SUVs such as the Sequoia, to two-door coupes in the form of the GR86. Stretching across so many areas of the industry requires plenty of different engines to power these cars, but one thing that remains consistent across many Toyota models is reliability.

With not every manufacturer having the means or desire to produce their own engines, Toyota has proven to be a safe destination for smaller, cost-effective engines that you can depend on. Whether it's for another compact car that doesn't need much power at all or a low-slung, track-focused machine that requires responsiveness at all times, the various engines that Toyota offers to brands have helped some of them become crucial pieces of automotive history. Both brand-new and decades old, here's a look at 12 non-Toyota cars that use Toyota engines.