What Is An AI File & How Do You Convert It?

Image formats like JPEG and PNG typically work just fine for casual use. However, when scalability matters, there's one particular file type that's better suited for such projects: AI files. An AI file is a file format specifically designed for and native to Adobe Illustrator — AI itself stands for Adobe Illustrator. It's a vector file that allows the graphical elements to be scaled seamlessly to any size. This makes it ideal for marketing assets printed on something as small as a poster or as big as a billboard.

AI files are pretty much a staple in the design world, but unless you're a graphic designer or are working with one, you might not know how to use this type of file. That's because AI files, unfortunately, have to be opened with Adobe Illustrator. Without Illustrator, you'll have to convert the AI file to a more widely supported format first.