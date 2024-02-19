What's The Difference Between JPEG And PNG?

There are a lot of digital image file formats out there, but JPEG and PNG are two of the most well known. You'll find them everywhere — on websites, in apps, tucked away in game files, and more — although some sites automatically convert them to WEBP, which has become quite common these days.

JPEGs are often the default when taking photos, and if not you usually can change that — like when your iPhone is set to HEIC — while PNGs are more of an opt-in choice. But despite their ubiquitousness and common bond of "being used for images," the two formats are a fair bit different from one another. Kind of.

Like many digital image file formats they're somewhat interchangeable to a point. Each has its benefits and drawbacks based on what you're using them for, of course, but if you're in a hurry or otherwise don't have a preference, there's no rule that says you have to pick one over the other. At least until you try to upload an image that requires one or doesn't support the other.