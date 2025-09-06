How Much HP Does The Yamaha XSR900 Have & Is It A Good Bike For Beginners?

The XSR900 sits at the top of Yamaha's Sport Heritage lineup. Made up of retro-styled bikes and cruisers, all with circular headlights and fairing-free bodies, the Sport Heritage bikes lean on nostalgia quite heavily. Just because they have classic looks, though, doesn't mean they have old-school performance. The XSR900, specifically, is a powerful motorcycle that shares its powertrain with supersport bikes like the new Yamaha R9 and sporty Hyper Naked bikes like the MT-09. Given all the power that the CP3 engine makes, we'd recommend beginner motorcycle riders steer clear of the XSR900.

According to Yamaha's European website, the current XSR900 makes 117 hp and 68.5 lb-ft (119 ps and 93 Nm). Back in 2022, the XSR900 received a mid-cycle refresh, which introduced some visual updates and a bump in engine displacement that brought it to today's power levels. The inline three-cylinder went from 847cc to 890cc, and, in a Cycle World dyno test, put down 105.97 hp and 63.49 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheel. Those are pretty big numbers, and certainly more than required on a beginner bike.

I can say, from personal experience of owning the older generation 847cc XSR900 and having ridden newer versions, that the XSR900 is too powerful for someone who's just starting out. The XSR is also a bit pricey for a beginner bike, with an MSRP of $11,974 (including $625 destination fee and $750 supply chain surcharge).