The 2026 Honda Prelude Interior Hides An Easy-To-Miss First Ever Feature

Over the last several months, Honda has released details about the upcoming Prelude. We've known for some time that it's going to be hybrid-powered and that it's based on the same underpinnings as the excellent Honda Civic Hybrid. We've known what it was going to look like since they debuted the concept vehicle well over a year ago. A few weeks back, they also confirmed that the Prelude would get Type-R Brembo brakes. And in the lead-up to the release of the newest Prelude, Honda gave me access to every generation of Prelude ever made. During that experience, I was wowed by the interior details on some of the old models, focusing on all the well-crafted cabins of Preludes of the past — a lot to live up to. Now, the photos are out and the sixth-generation Prelude is on full display too — interior included.

One particularly interesting detail about the Prelude's interior is Honda's statement that it uses "asymmetrical bolstering" on the front seats. In other words, the driver and the passenger get different seats with different padding. In a first for the automotive brand, the driver's seat has firmer padding and larger thigh bolsters to give the driver a more secure driving position. Going around that corner fast? The bigger thigh bolsters will keep you in place. The passenger seat is wider and "more relaxed" to increase comfort. So, on your fast mountain jaunt, passengers may slide around a bit more.