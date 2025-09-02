Amazon Prime Invitee Program Is Ending - Here's What You Need To Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amazon Prime was once one of the best deals in online shopping, but the perks that helped entice millions of subscribers to fork over a monthly fee are growing less numerous as Amazon unexpectedly kills off Prime features. Today, we learned that the e-commerce giant is ending its long-running Prime Invitee program, which allows users to share some Prime benefits. Those invited by the subscriber were given access to free and fast shipping on eligible items. But when the program ends on October 1, just under a month from now, invitees will find themselves paying full price for shipping once more.

The announcement comes as new data obtained by Reuters shows Amazon falling short of its target for new subscribers, a year-over-year decline. The shortfall arrives amid uncertainties over the future of the consumer economy. United States shoppers have grown accustomed to an unlimited supply of cheap goods shipped right to their doorstep, but the government's new tariff program spearheaded by Donald Trump threatens to upend that paradigm. The most impactful change came on August 29, which marked the end of the "de minimis" rule exempting items of $800 or under from international duties and tariffs.

Late last month, European postal services halted package shipments to the U.S., as did nations including Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and New Zealand. Amazon is hoping to bolster new Prime signups in this turbulent climate, but all hope is not lost for those losing their Prime Invitee status. In its place, Amazon still offers the Amazon Family plan, which provides a lot more benefits than the outgoing program.