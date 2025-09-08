Why The US Navy Still Doesn't Have An Attack Helicopter

All branches of the U.S. military utilize an assortment of highly effective and state-of-the-art weapons, gear, and vehicles for combat missions. That's also true of aircraft, including helicopters, which are a vital asset for the Marines and Army. But the U.S. Navy relies more on choppers for anti-submarine warfare and rescue operations, instead of using them purely as attack helicopters.

In fact, the Navy has worked on initiatives like ConOps 2.0, a study which determines the overall effectiveness of helicopters, and how many an aircraft carrier even needs. ConOps also examines the mission capabilities of helicopters and just how effective they really are. That's where factors like flight deck size come into play, as anti-sub military helicopters like the Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk are bigger than ever and taking up more room. Rather than pursue a new line of attack choppers, the Navy seems content to focus on overall efficiency, and not just combat.

Even the Navy's iconic and highly trained SEAL teams don't always utilize Navy helicopters for mission deployment, instead choosing to use Army or Air Force aircraft. That's because Navy choppers are already tasked with a variety of purposes, and special operations aren't always at the top of the list. The Navy's HSC-85 helicopter reserve squadron is set up to support the SEALs when needed, but only in a limited capacity.