When Will The Boeing F-47 Fighter Jet Enter Service?

Since the introduction of the first 5th-generation fighter, the F-22 Raptor, in 2005 people have been discussing the subsequent generation of fighter jets. While several nations are working on developing their own 6th-generation fighters, the United States will likely beat everyone to the punch. The Boeing F-47 was developed under the U.S. Air Force's Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program and will be the successor to the F-22.

President Donald Trump named the new fighter the F-47 in honor of his place as the nation's 47th president, though the "47" may also refer to the famed P-47 Thunderbolt from WWII. Still, the program developing the next new thing in attack aviation remains underway, and a production aircraft isn't expected until the end of the decade. This falls in line with the Air Force's timeline, which Air Force Chief of Staff General David W. Allvin indicated would see the F-47 arrive between 2025 and 2029.

Boeing is hard at work conducting experimental test flights, which began in 2020. As of 2025, the Air Force is only planning to purchase 185+ F-47s. Though, should the fighter prove worthy, it's likely that number will rise once it's accepted into the inventory. That said, there were only 195 F-22s built through the life of the program, as the first 5th-generation fighter program was so costly that it became untenable to produce additional aircraft. Should the F-47 avoid the F-22's fate, it's likely the skies will be filled with nearly impossible-to-detect, highly agile, and incredibly fast F-47s before the 2030s.