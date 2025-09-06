The Time A Race Car Driver Crashed His Vehicle & Won The Race Upside Down

Auto racing is one of the least-predictable sporting disciplines out there. A lot can happen when you place dozens of cars in close proximity and instruct them to drive as fast as possible. Stunning victories, great tragedies, and everything in between define a large part of why so many people enjoy motorsports so much. Generally, if it's within the realm of possibility in a racing context, it's probably happened at some point or another on a racing circuit; for better or worse. Of course, we remember series like Formula 1, the World Endurance Championship, or NASCAR for those stunning moments, but the comparatively-less extreme GT World Championship (GTWC) has certainly contributed a number of its own memorable experiences.

Unlike ultra-fast open wheelers, GT racing takes place on circuits utilizing cars that closely resemble the GT cars you might see on the road today, such as the Ford Mustang, Lexus RC F, and Mercedes AMG-GT. These cars are heavily-modified with aerodynamic elements and lightweight bodies, then matched with one another using a system called Balance of Performance (BoP), so no car holds a clear advantage. This ensures close racing between competitors, making driver skill of paramount importance and giving plenty of opportunity for those "Only in Motorsports" moments.

Take, for instance, that time in 2016 when Laurens Vanthoor won a race by skidding down the streets of Macau on his roof. This raises some eyebrows, because anyone who watches the footage can clearly see cars passing him in avoiding action. Why, then, didn't they win and Vanthoor DNF'd? And how on Earth did he even end up on his roof, anyway?