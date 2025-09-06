Why Some Fans Think 'American Pickers' Staged Its 1967 Shelby GT500 Mustang Find

The 1967 Shelby GT500 may have been rare, but Wolfe knew it would need a lot of work. He called Richard Ellis to evaluate, who said it had a "rough life" due to its depressing interior and missing hood. However, the body didn't have any rust. Ellis estimated that the restoration would cost over $100,000 to bring it up to auction standards. Due to the troubling state of the car, Wolfe stuck to a $75,000 offer — an offer that Kevin turned down twice in the past. "It kills me to walk away from something like this," Wolfe said. "As rare as it is, as cool as it is, but after doing the math, none of it makes sense."

Kevin explained that it was a "big decision" to make, but his love of rare cars kept him from selling the GT500. The decision caused the clip to go viral on Facebook, but maybe not for the right reasons. Viewers in the Facebook comments questioned why the owner would turn down the offer just to let the car rot away in the garage, especially since $75K was a generous offer. Others felt it was just too good to be true that a GT500 was mentioned as an afterthought when Wolfe and Jersey Jon were already there to check out a neon Chevy sign. "What a coincidence that they found a rare car on the day they were filming, I mean, what are the odds?" Comments about the episode being "staged" started flooding in, with fans accusing the "American Pickers" of planting the car in the barn just to get them riled up.